Panel explores solutions to combat climate crisis

The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders held a panel discussion called “Climate Change, the Great Leveller.” The panelists were: Mary Robinson, chair of the Elders and adjunct professor for climate justice at Trinity College Dublin; Christiana Figueres, founding partner of Global Optimism and former executive secretary of UNFCCC; Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO of Sustainable Energy for All. The panel was chaired by Pat Mitchell, founder of Connected Women Leaders.
