Pandemic savings gone for most Americans, but wealthiest 20% have more cash, Fed data shows Americans were able to save more money during the pandemic because they were spending less due to lockdown restrictions, but new data from the Federal Reserve shows that excess money has now run out for most people. Alex Tanzi, a senior editor for the U.S. economy team at Bloomberg, joined CBS News to discuss how the rich have gotten richer and everyone else has, at best, what they had before the coronavirus pandemic.