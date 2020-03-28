Bar sells bottle collection to stay running The Jack Rose Dining Saloon in Washington, D.C. has long been home to one of the world's largest collections of whiskey bottles, dating from prohibition and even decades before. But in these difficult days, what's been a defining feature of the bar has become a luxury. And now it's being "tapped", to keep the bar and its employees going. Christina Ruffini explains how the bar made a big sacrifice to keep the lights on and make sure its employees are paid.