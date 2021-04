Panda Bao Bao prepares for big move to China Next week Bao Bao, the youngest female panda at the National Zoo, will move to China. In 2000, China loaned Bao Bao's parents to the U.S. It was agreed their cubs would return to China by the time they turned four. At age three-and-a-half, it's time for Bao Bao to join other pandas at a breeding facility in China. Chip Reid reports.