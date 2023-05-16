A vaccine for pancreatic cancer is showing promise. Here's how it works. A vaccine is showing promise in staving off the return of one of the deadliest forms of cancer. The vaccine provoked an immune response in half of the pancreatic cancer patients treated during a recent clinical trial, and patients showed no recurrence of their cancer during the course of the yearslong study. Dr. Vinod Balachandran, an attending surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and leader of the team behind this pancreatic cancer vaccine trial, joined CBS News to talk about the trial.