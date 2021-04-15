Panama Papers scandal could have worldwide implications Revelations in the so-called “Panama Papers” about how the rich and powerful hide cash are rocking countries around the world. Allegations of money laundering and tax evasion have sparked investigations in Panama, Australia, the Netherlands, France and here at home by the Justice Department. So far, at least two world leaders could be at risk of losing their jobs: The prime minister of Iceland and the president of Ukraine. Don Dahler reports.