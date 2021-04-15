"Panama Papers" expose world leaders' money secrets A massive document leak allegedly shows how world leaders and the mega-rich hide billions of dollars. The so-called “Panama Papers” point to people with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and other global leaders. The stunning revelations are contained in an estimated 11.5 million documents leaked from a Panama-based law firm, and is nearly 10 times larger than Edward Snowden’s. They show how the ultra-wealthy and powerful create shell companies. Don Dahler reports.