Palm Beach: Where the Gilded Age never ended The first thing you should know about Palm Beach is that it's an island (unto itself) - the most exclusive town in America, and (according to writer Laurence Leamer) America's first "gated community." Mo Rocca takes a tour of the city that rose from Florida's tropical wilderness, which today features one of the richest commercial strips in America, and is home to Mar-a-Lago, the "Winter White House" resort of President Donald Trump.