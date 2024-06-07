Palestinian professor and Jewish professor co-teach class at Columbia University At Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism, there's a class on covering the complexities of religion and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which is co-taught by a Jewish professor and a Palestinian professor. Ari Goldman and Greg Khalil don't always agree – but that's precisely the point. Amid the turmoil on campus this year, they aimed to teach their students how to respectfully listen to those with differing viewpoints, and journalistically cover all aspects of the conflict with both objectivity and empathy.