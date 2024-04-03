Palestinian American doctor explains why he walked out of Biden meeting President Biden held a meeting at the White House with Arab and Muslim leaders and activists Tuesday amid ongoing criticism for his stance on the Israel-Hamas war. Dr. Thaer Ahmad, a Palestinian American emergency physician from Chicago who traveled to Gaza earlier this year, said he walked out of the event after delivering a note to Mr. Biden from an 8-year-old. "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News chief foreign correspondent Margaret Brennan spoke with Dr. Ahmad about his decision to walk out.