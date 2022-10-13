CBS News App
Painting or NFT, "which is better?"
British artist Damien Hirst has conducted a fiery experiment aimed at measuring the value of digital art versus physical art. As CBS News' Ian Lee found out, no easy answers emerged from the smoke and ashes.
