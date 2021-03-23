Live

Painful labor linked to postpartum depression

A new study links severe pain during childbirth to postpartum depression. Also, genetic scientists have found over 100 spots in human DNA that may increase the risk of developing schizophrenia. Teri Okita has the day's top health stories.
