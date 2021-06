Paddling into history: U.S. teen heading to Olympics “CBS This Morning” travels to the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, North Carolina to check in with soon-to-be teen Olympic competitor Evy Leibfarth – who heads to Tokyo in July to race in Canoe and Kayak Slalom. She will be one of the first women to compete in the event's history. Mireya Villarreal reports.