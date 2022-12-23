Watch CBS News

Packed hospitals contradict China's COVID-19 data

A rapid surge of COVID-19 infections in China is overwhelming the country's hospitals. Some health experts predict China could suffer up to 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the next few months. Elizabeth Palmer has the latest.
