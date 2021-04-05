Live

Watch CBSN Live

Paciorek’s perfect MLB stats after one-day career

New book “Perfect: The Rise and Fall of John Paciorek, Baseball’s Greatest One-Game Wonder” tells the story of a lesser-known part of sports history in Houston. Lee Cowan introduces us to a man who’s much more than the sum of his stats.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.