Pacifist teacher, city councilman causes furor City Council members in an L.A. suburb passed a resolution Tuesday night condemning and seeking the resignation of one of their colleagues who, in his work as a school teacher, called members of the U.S. military "the lowest of our low." But Councilman Gregory Salcido, who’s been on leave from El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, gave no indication he would resign from the council. Speakers lined up to pepper him with criticism at a council meeting where the resolution was approved.