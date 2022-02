P.J. O'Rourke and Molly Ivins on the character of political candidates (1996) Political satirist and prolific author P.J. O’Rourke has died at 74. In 1996, O'Rourke briefly joined 60 Minutes as a commentator. About presidential character, he observed: “We don't want somebody in the White House sniffing paint and pawning the Green Room antiques.”