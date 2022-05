Oz-McCormick race a toss-up in Pennsylvania: CBS News Flash May 18, 2022 The Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania between Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick is a toss-up. CBS New projects Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will win on the Democratic side. CBS News projects Chuck Edwards will win the GOP nod in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, beating controversial freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn. There were also primary elections in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.