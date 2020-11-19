Oxford vaccine news offers hope as COVID-19 spikes prompt school closures and business restrictions New York City public schools are closed after the city reached a 3% positivity rate in coronavirus infections on Wednesday. As cases continue to surge across the country, many states are also reissuing restrictions and curfews, often in places where businesses remain open. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss whether these measures are effective and what impact they have on children. He also addresses recent promising vaccine progress. The most recent testing shows AstraZeneca's vaccine developed at England's Oxford University works well, is safe, and is highly effective on older patients.