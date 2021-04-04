Live

Owner takes dying dog on "bucket list" trip

After a veterinarian gave a dog named Poh a terminal diagnosis, his owner decided to take his best friend on a "bucket list" road trip across the U.S. and document it on Instagram. CBSN's Kristine Johnson details the journey.
