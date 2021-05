Overcrowding plummets at Texas facility holding migrant children New data from the Department of Homeland Security indicates the number of unaccompanied children in Border Patrol custody has plummeted since late March. That trend can be seen at one of the U.S.'s largest border patrol facilities for minors, in Donna, Texas. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined CBSN to discuss how conditions have changed.