Overcoming fear to care for an Ebola patient

Nurse Sidia Rose says she was so scared that she wept when she learned her Dallas hospital likely had an Ebola patient -- then she suited up and went in to care for him. Watch Scott Pelley's full report, "Treating Ebola."
