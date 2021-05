Overboard: A tale of survival at sea On the night of July 24, 2013, 40 miles off the coast of Long Island, John Aldridge was working on the fishing boat Anna Mary when an accident sent him overboard. Alone and with no life preserver, Aldridge used his boots as flotation devices as he fought to stay alive, until his rescue 12 hours later. His remarkable story of survival is now a book, with a movie in the offing. He tells his tale, and what he credits to being alive today, to Jim Axelrod.