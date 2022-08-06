Watch CBS News

Over 7,000 Monkeypox cases reported in U.S.

With cases of monkeypox rising across the U.S., the White House deemed the outbreak a public health emergency. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus answers questions regarding the current state of the monkeypox virus.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.