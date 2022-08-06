CBS News App
Watch CBS News
Over 7,000 Monkeypox cases reported in U.S.
With cases of monkeypox rising across the U.S., the White House deemed the outbreak a public health emergency. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus answers questions regarding the current state of the monkeypox virus.
