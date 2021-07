Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began last week ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal third wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.