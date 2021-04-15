Live

Over 50 percent of U.S. diet made up of "ultra-processed" foods

A new study finds "ultra-processed" foods make up more than half of all the calories in the U.S. diet. Also, the United Nations is highlighting the importance of a group of foods that can have big benefits for your health -- "pulses." Finally, could a bit of chocolate help keep your brain sharp? CBS News contributor Dr. Holly Phillips and Samantha Heller, a registered dietitian and exercise physiologist, join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss these health issues.
