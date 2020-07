Over 3.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases in U.S. as face mask battles continue More than 71,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the U.S. Friday, bringing the total number of infections to more than 3.6 million. The White House coronavirus task force has a graphic that designates 18 states as “red zones,” and recommends that red zone counties require masks. Michael George looks at the state of the pandemic in the U.S., including some of the hardest-hit areas.