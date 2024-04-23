Over 200 bodies found in Gaza mass graves at hospital sites, Palestinian officials say Palestinian officials claim to have found mass graves with more than 200 bodies in them at the sites of the Al-Shifa and Nasser medical facilities in Gaza following Israeli military operations. The U.N. human rights office said it's working to corroborate the reports. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta has the latest on the war, including ongoing strikes in Rafah and the possible blacklisting of an IDF unit.