Over 20 Israeli troops killed in attack in Gaza At least 21 Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed in an attack in Gaza this morning. It's the deadliest attack on IDF forces since the Israel-Hamas war began after Hamas' terror attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. Meanwhile, the U.S. has continued to launch strikes against the Houthi rebel group in Yemen. Charlie D'Agata has more on rising tensions in the Middle East.