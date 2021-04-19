Outrage over handling of NH prep school sex assault case A star student and track athlete at the exclusive Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire is due in court next month to answer charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault last fall. Chukwudi Ikpeazus is accused of fondling a 17-year-old female student and charged with misdemeanor sexual assault. Police are also investigating the prestigious prep school and how it handled the case. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to weigh in on the case.