Outrage over Black teen handcuffed in mall fight

The police response to a fight at a New Jersey mall has sparked outrage after a Black teenager was handcuffed and pinned to the ground while another teenager was allowed to sit on a couch. Both teenagers are speaking out. Jericka Duncan reports.
