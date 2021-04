Outrage over aid convoy strike as Syria cease-fire fails The United Nations shut down all aid shipments to Syria after a convoy was hit by an airstrike. The Syrian Red Crescent says the overnight attack killed several people, including at least one aid worker. It follows a weekend airstrike by an American-led coalition that killed dozens of Syrian government troops. Elizabeth Palmer reports from Aleppo, Syria, where the violence has left a weeklong cease-fire in shambles.