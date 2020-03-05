Strangers help woman battling hospital debt Thousands of Americans face medical lawsuits in which hospitals sue them for astronomical unpaid bills. However, in the case of KC Roberts, relief came in a response she never expected – after speaking to CBS News about her nearly $37,000 unpaid medical debt, people around the country reached out to help. A non-profit Alabama law group even stepped in to fight her court battle. Anna Werner reports on the outpouring of goodwill and the industry problems that made it necessary.