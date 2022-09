Outgoing U.K. PM Boris Johnson leaves office as Liz Truss takes over Boris Johnson addressed the nation Tuesday in his farewell speech from office. Following this, Britain's incoming prime minister will travel together with Johnson to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be formally asked by Queen Elizabeth to form a government following her exit audience with Johnson. The queen is unable to travel to Buckingham Palace, as is tradition, because of her ongoing ill health. Elizabeth Palmer reports.