Otto Warmbier mourned at funeral in Ohio

Hundreds of people gathered to remember Otto Warmbier, the college student who died Monday following more than a year held prisoner in North Korea. CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller joins CBSN from outside the funeral at his Ohio high school.
