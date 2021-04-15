Live

Watch CBSN Live

Other GOP candidates urge voters to shun Trump

The other Republican candidates urged voters to shun Donald Trump, often citing the recent violence at his campaign rallies. CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett and Bloomberg Politics' Sasha Issenberg join CBSN to discuss.
