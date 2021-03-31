Live

Oscars criticized for being too white

Many questions have been asked about the lack of diversity among Oscar nominees. All of this year's Best Actor and Best Actress nominees were white. Senior film and media reporter at “Variety” Brent Lang joins CBSN to shed light on the subject.
