Oscars 2016 nominations announced The 88th Academy Award nominations were announced at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills by actor John Krasinski from “The Office,” and Cheryl Boone Isaacs, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Among the best picture nominees were "The Revenant," "Spotlight" and "The Martian." Fandango’s Erik Davis joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss the surprises and snubs.