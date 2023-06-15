Watch CBS News

Remembering actress Glenda Jackson

Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a British lawmaker, died at 87 early Thursday. John Dickerson looks back at his 2019 interview with the actress and discusses her legacy.
