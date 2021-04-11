Live

Watch CBSN Live

Oscar Pistorius conviction upgraded to murder

A South African appeals court ruled to convict former Olympian Oscar Pistorius of murder in the 2013 killing of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius was originally convicted of a lesser charge of manslaughter.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.