Oscar-nominated duo "The Daniels" on the success of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known as "The Daniels," created one of the buzziest movies of this awards season: "Everything, Everywhere All At Once." Starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, the movie is expected to make a splash at next week's Oscars. Jamie Wax has more on their journey.