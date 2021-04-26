Live

Watch CBSN Live

Orlando shooter's wife appears in court

The wife of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen appeared in court in San Francisco Tuesday. Noor Salman is charged with aiding and abetting her husband. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN with the latest.
