Orlando mourns victims of nightclub massacre

Across the nation and around the globe, people are mourning the 49 victims slaughtered in an attack on a gay nightclub in Orlando. The people of Orlando came together to honor the victims of their community. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more.
