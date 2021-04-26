Live

Watch CBSN Live

Orlando gunman's wife arrested

The wife of Orlando gunman, Noor Salman, was arrested by the FBI on Monday. Omar Mateen's widow is facing federal charges. CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann joins CBSN with the latest on the investigation.
