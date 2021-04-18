Live

Orlando gunman had no problem buying weapons

Despite being investigated for possible ties to terrorism, Omar Mateen had no issues buying his weapons. And FBI data shows even if he had been on a terror watch list, he still likely would have been able to pick up firearms. Dean Reynolds has more.
