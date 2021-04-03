Live

Watch CBSN Live

Orioles' to play Wednesday, without fans

With rioting near Camden Yards, the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox will play Wednesday at Camden Yards in what is believed to be the first game without fans in Major League Baseball's history, WCBS Sports Anchor Otis Livingston explains.
