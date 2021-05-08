"Origin" author Dan Brown on reconciling God and artificial intelligence Dan Brown's books have sold more than 200 million copies around the world. His latest novel, "Origin," features the return of symbologist Robert Langdon. This time, Langdon is trying to unlock a discovery that will help answer two fundamental questions of human existence: Where do we come from and where are we going? Brown joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about his latest thriller, which has been on the bestseller list for nearly two months.