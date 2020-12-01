Organizations viewed by SPLC as hate groups receive financial benefits from federal government The FBI's most recent statistics on hate crimes, released this month, show a rise in hate crimes and the deadliest year on record. a CBS News investigation uncovered that more than 90 groups, perceived by some as hate groups, are registered with the IRS as tax-exempt organizations. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Jim Axelrod spoke with a former IRS attorney who explains how this impacts the average American taxpayer.