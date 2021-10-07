Live

Organization connects Latinos to the outdoors

The Latino population is the fastest growing demographic in the U.S., but one of the most underrepresented when it comes to outdoor recreation. Latino Outdoors is seeking to change that. Omar Villafranca shares more.
