O'Reilly and Patterson on children's book, "Give Please a Chance" Best-selling author James Patterson is famous for his thrillers, while Fox News host Bill O'Reilly is known for his historical "Killing" series. Now the two are teaming up to release a new children's book, "Give Please a Chance," celebrating the power and influence of the world "please." Patterson and O'Reilly join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their collaboration.